CONFIRMED: University Of Malta Will Be Holding Graduation Ceremonies This Year

The University of Malta will be holding graduation ceremonies this year after multiple discussions and a string of ambiguity.

KSU just issued a confirmation that the graduation ceremonies will be held after all.

“The undergraduate ceremonies of both the 2020 and 2021 graduates should take place later on this year, while the post graduate ceremonies of both 2020 and 2021 graduates should take place at the beginning of next calender year,” KSU confirmed.

In the last few months, KSU has been in contact with University officials, discussing whether it is feasible to have a graduation ceremony.

“Public health officials are being consulted to ensure that the regulations in force are respected and that the safety of those present is not compromised,” KSU explained.

Official confirmations and exact dates are expected shortly. In the meantime, students can register to reserve their toga via KSU.

In the past months, several graduates had reached out to Lovin Malta, as students felt as though they had been left in the dark.

