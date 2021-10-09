Construction And Demolition Waste Strategy To Be Adopted As Way Forward, Says Aaron Farrugia

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change, and Planning Aaron Farrugia earlier announced the new construction and demolition waste strategy to be adopted by the government as a way forward.

Following a public consultation process, the Construction and Demolition Waste Strategy for Malta (2021-2030) is set to be placed in effect to address the matter.

“The strategy aims to holistically address the current issues within the sector as well as highlight the possible short term and long-term measures which may be adopted to move away from backfilling and move towards re-use and recycling. This strategy is a framework which will act as a driver intended to bring about a cultural and behavioural shift within the sector in terms of its attitude towards excavation, demolition and construction methods,” Minister Farrugia said.

The strategy identifies four main areas of priority that play a big role in the management of construction and demolition waste.

These were outlined as, planning and design, waste management, quality management and policy and regulatory framework.

The nine-year strategy was announced earlier this morning together with Minister Farrugia and Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) deputy director Kevin Mercieca.

The strategy also proposes the transformation and restoration of abandoned houses and establishing new standards for the construction industry.

