Construction Worker That Fell Four Storeys In Marsalforn Is Out Of ITU
The Syrian construction worker that was in critical condition after a workplace incident in Marsalforn last week is out of the Intensive Therapy Unit, police confirmed.
The 46-year old man was at risk of dying after falling four storeys on a construction site he was working on.
He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital and was then transferred to Mater Dei hospital on the same day, where he was admitted into the ITU.
In a statement, police had said that the incident happened at around 11.45am on a construction site along Triq Manwel Magro in Marsalforn.
A magisterial inquiry was opened and police investigations are underway.
What do you make of this update?