Controversial ODZ Application For Hotel And Bungalows In Dingli Withdrawn

The application for the controversial development of a hotel and bungalows on land outside the development zone (ODZ) in Dingli has just been withdrawn by the applicant.

The board was due to vote on the application, which had been recommended for approval by the case officer, during a meeting last November, however, the application has now voluntarily been withdrawn.

The development was opposed by residents, and saw mounting pressure from NGOs, residents and activist group Moviment Graffitti, who described the application as a “planning travesty.”

Moviment Graffitti welcomed the decision, saying: “after heavy pressure from the public and NGOs, the board had indicated that it would refuse the application. Now, the applicants – the Sant family that run JB Stores – have decided to withdraw the application before the final vote.”