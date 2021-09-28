Corpses ‘Not Left Unattended’ In Mater Dei Corridors As Lift Maintenance Takes Place

Updated at 9.54am with the Health authorities’ reaction

Patients and staff members at Mater Dei Hospital have allegedly been left shocked and traumatised after they found corpses left in body bags in a corridor, with some alleging that the bodies were left unattended.

The corpses had been temporarily placed in a corridor in Level -2 of the hospital until they were transported to the mortuary by ambulance while repairs were taking place on the only lift that accessed the morgue, Times of Malta reported.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, health authorities said that this was a temporary arrangement until repairs were made, with the corpses being attended at all times.

“At the moment when a patient passes away at Mater Dei Hospital, the corpse is taken through Level -2, then out from the ambulance garage and transferred by special transporter to the mortuary,” they said.

“No corpses are left waiting or unattended and the transport vehicle has been modified to be respectful to the deceased. All corpses are taken care of by trained personnel.”

“All the lifts at MDH are gradually being upgraded and be more energy efficient. Works on the mortuary lift is practically completed and should be back in operation by early next week,” they ended.

