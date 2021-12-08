Court Judgements Can Now Be Hidden Online After Three Years Pass

In newly issued guidelines by the Courts of Malta, it will now be possible to hide court judgements after three years.

This comes after earlier this week, a number of media houses and organisations wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to raise alarm over the legal notice that came out a few weeks ago.

A legal notice that came out in the last few weeks allows the director-general of the law courts to remove judgements taken from the courts.

From now on, removing or altering court judgements will only occur if the director-general of the court believes there are valid grounds to do so.

Removal of judgements will also be dependant on reasons offered by the applicant, where they would need to explain why they would like for the judgement to be removed.

After giving the reasons, the director-general will then decide whether judgement needs to remain available for the public, so that the right to information is not compromised.

Such a request will also only be possible once three years have passed since the date of the ruling.

