Court Provided Footage Of Jaiteh Lamin’s Fall At Work Construction Site

Footage presented in court during the current proceedings captured the exact moment that Jaiteh Lamin fell at his work construction site.

Times of Malta reported that lawyers described the moment that it happened as “20 seconds of truth”.

Glen Farrugia, the director of J&G Construction, had previously pleaded guilty to the incident that left Lamin discarded on the side of the road back in September.

“The migrant worker first jumped down from a higher level, then walked towards the edge of the structure three times, looking downwards “as though searching for something,” Keith Cutajar said, who is a court-appointed IT expert.

The defense’s lawyer, Franco Debono, also made a request for court authorisation to air the footage in open court and have the victim cross-examined.

A second on-site inspection was also necessary to help the court for better evaluation of the evidence.

Lovin Malta had interviewed Jaiteh Lamin to hear about all of his experiences with this accident and the racism that he is susceptible to in Malta.

Watch the interview here: