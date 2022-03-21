Crisis Averted: Stranded Chem P Tanker Finally Being Towed To Shelter In Malta

Stranded chemical tanker ‘Chem P’ that graced headlines this weekend is finally being towed to shelter as the rough winds have subsided.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the tanker is being dragged by the two tugboats ‘RR Spinola’ and ‘St Elmo’, that rushed to its safety, with Marine Traffic updates confirming that the tanker is well on its way to shelter.

Seen on a live feed on Marine Traffic, it appears to be heading towards Anchor Bay in Ċirkewwa, where vessels of such size are often taken for shelter during bad weather.