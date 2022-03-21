Crisis Averted: Stranded Chem P Tanker Finally Being Towed To Shelter In Malta
Stranded chemical tanker ‘Chem P’ that graced headlines this weekend is finally being towed to shelter as the rough winds have subsided.
Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the tanker is being dragged by the two tugboats ‘RR Spinola’ and ‘St Elmo’, that rushed to its safety, with Marine Traffic updates confirming that the tanker is well on its way to shelter.
Seen on a live feed on Marine Traffic, it appears to be heading towards Anchor Bay in Ċirkewwa, where vessels of such size are often taken for shelter during bad weather.
The 209-metre chemical tanker lost control amid gale force 9 winds and started drifting inland towards the coast in the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq area.
The vessel reportedly departed from Algeciras, Spain on 18th March, and was headed towards Marsaxlokk, when it was caught in the bad weather.
Crowds of people gathered to watch the mesmerizing scene last Saturday, as massive waves engulfed the struggling vessel. Transport Malta officials were also on-site overlooking the situation.
