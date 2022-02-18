Donate Here: Crowdfunding Launched For Ajay Shrestha’s Body To Be Repatriated Back To Nepal

Official crowdfunding has now been launched in order to help collect the funds needed to repatriate Shrestha’s body back to his hometown.

Bhuwan Aryal, The President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Malta urged the public to donate urgent funds in order to repatriate Ajay Shretsha‘s body back to Nepal.

A crowdfunding page has been launched by the Nepalese community in Malta for Ajay Shrestha’s body to be repatriated back to his home country of Nepal.

Aryal has also signed a contract with a local funeral director and has been in contact with the Nepalese embassy in London for assistance for the repatriation.

People from all walks of life in Malta have gotten in contact with Lovin Malta over the past two days and offered their monetary support.

Another crowdfunding page was launched earlier on Zaar by a Maltese woman that wanted to help – the funds gathered on this page will now be transferred to the official Go Get Funding page.

Follow the link here if you would like to offer monetary support for the repatriation of Shrestha’s body.

Shrestha had a bright future ahead of him, being a former avid cricket player and coach back home and having come to Malta in hopes of a better future.

