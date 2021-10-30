Cyrus Engerer Chosen To Form Part Of EU Parliament Delegation At COP26

“I feel truly humbled and honoured to be a part of the European Parliament’s delegation attending COP26 alongside global leaders and decision-makers,” Engerer said.

World leaders are set to meet and agree on urgent issues and measures to help mitigate the growing effects of climate change.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has just been chosen to form part of the delegation for the long-awaited COP26 among members of the EU parliament.

“The work done by our office in Brussels on the environment, climate change and the EU’s fundamental values are reaping fruit and this is being recognized by the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Group and within the European Parliament’s administration,” he said.

“We have the green deal, we’re the first to have a Climate Law with the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and now we’re looking at 2030 through our Fit for 55 package. It’s now time to advocate with the rest of the world for a common set of actions,” Engerer concluded.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a global initiative that brings together the world

leaders to discuss and negotiate the required environmental measures.

These measures then need to be implemented in order to reach a set of climate goals, with the ultimate aim of tackling adverse effects of climate change.

European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans will be leading the European Union delegation.

