Dance To Be Given Its Own Dedicated Platform In Maltese Summer Festival
Dancers and dancing enthusiasts can now look forward to a Dance festival that would showcase the art in Malta between 28th and 31st July.
Dance Festival Malta is the first of its kind; an event that gives dance its own dedicated platform. Something which the art has yet to receive, to date.
Launched by Festivals Malta, the event would feature intensive workshops and contemporary performances by various local and international artists.
By way of workshops and performances, the festival will open new doors for dance students with the aim of providing new experiences for their future. Local artists can also look to further their skill set.
At the launch, Minister for Cultural Heritage and Arts José Herrera stated that giving dance the platform it deserved had been long in the pipeline.
“Today we are launching this new initiative for another sector in the local cultural calendar where we have developed the idea for Malta to have a festival dedicated to dance,” Herrera said.
“Through Dance Festival Malta we will be giving more opportunities to our artists both locally and abroad. I am certain that the festival will attract various professional dancers from different countries who will not only train all those who will participate but also build relationships, share experiences and strengthen their career for the future.”
Annabelle Stivala, the Festivals Malta CEO, also furthered this sentiment by stating that local artists will be given the opportunity to build new relationships with international artists, if not just create new collaborations with local dance schools.
Featured Photo Credit: Darren Agius.
