Dance To Be Given Its Own Dedicated Platform In Maltese Summer Festival

Dancers and dancing enthusiasts can now look forward to a Dance festival that would showcase the art in Malta between 28th and 31st July.

Dance Festival Malta is the first of its kind; an event that gives dance its own dedicated platform. Something which the art has yet to receive, to date.

Launched by Festivals Malta, the event would feature intensive workshops and contemporary performances by various local and international artists.

By way of workshops and performances, the festival will open new doors for dance students with the aim of providing new experiences for their future. Local artists can also look to further their skill set.