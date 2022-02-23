Death Count Exceeds 600 As Two Deaths Recorded And 79 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta
Malta has recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health authorities have announced.
The death count has exceeded 600, with one female aged 90-years-old and one male aged 72-years-old unfortunately dying while COVID-19 positive.
The total number of active cases is now at 744, while the total number of deaths has reached 601.
The number of patients in the hospital is 44 of whom three are receiving care in ITU.
