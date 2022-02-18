‘Deeply Saddened’ Bolt In Contact With Ajay Shrestha’s Family, Offering ‘Any Support We Can’

“We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the accident involving Mr Shrestha and offer our condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for Bolt told Lovin Malta.

Shrestha was working as a Bolt courier at the time that the truck collided with the centre strip in Aldo Moro street.

Following the fatal Marsa traffic accident and the unfortunate death of Nepalese Ajay Shrestha that shocked the entire nation, Bolt has spoken out.

“We have been in touch with Mr Shrestha’s family in Malta, and we are of course doing everything we can to assist the local police during the ongoing investigation,” they said.

Bolt also offered their support alongside condolences for Shrestha’s family and friends.

“Together with Mr Shrestha’s employer, WT Global, we will offer any support we can during this most difficult time,” the representative said.

Earlier, the President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Malta Bhuwan Aryal announced that funds are needed in order to repatriate Ajay Shretsha‘s body back to Nepal.

Official crowdfunding is set to be launched soon in order to help collect the funds needed to repatriate Shrestha’s body back to his hometown.

Shrestha had a bright future ahead of him, being a former avid cricket player and coach back home and having come to Malta in hopes of a better future.

