Developers’ Association Secretary General Illegally Demolishes And Excavates Internal Yard In Gżira

An internal yard linked to a very concerned resident’s house in Gżira has been illegally demolished and excavated with no adequate compensation given so far – by the Secretary General of the Malta Developers’ Association Michael Stivala. Photos and videos showing evidence of the claims were shown to Lovin Malta, as well as official documents the residents’ lawyers sent to the developer. “Who cares about the people – money and power seem to be more important than human life at this point,” the resident told Lovin Malta.

Michael Stivala is the Secretary General of the MDA and has been involved in controversial developments before, including a heavily criticised Balluta building that was designed and styled by Keith Schembri’s LOFT Designs. The development was approved through several piecemeal applications. His brother Carlos Stivala was the one that had illegally demolished the neighbouring Barracuda’s wooden balconies without a permit. “The work is illegal and they are putting the neighbourhood in danger in the meantime, but with the blessing of the Building and Construction Authority and the Planning Authority, everything is possible it seems,” the resident stressed. The resident also told Lovin Malta that they had even reported the illegal works on the site, but no enforcement measures were taken. While investigating the case, Lovin Malta looked into the permits in place for the demolition and excavation works for houses 15, 16, 17, and 18 on Triq Ponsonby in Gżira, yet no permit is in place for the demolition of any parts of property 14.

This was also confirmed by the residents’ legal advisors: “It is important to point out that there is no Planning Authority permit in place which covers the demolition of the internal yard and re-erection of the same”. “The foundations have been carelessly left exposed, and excavation has been carried out within the mandatory two and a half feet next to the foundations of houses 13 and 15, however, no agreement was ever reached between the parties involved regarding excavation within this area,” the lawyer said. The foundations have also since become waterlogged with drainage for the last two years, causing irreversible damage to them. In addition to the damage imposed onto the foundations, “holes have been recently excavated about three stories deep alongside my clients’ plot in such a manner as to further weaken the foundations,” the lawyer continued. Apart from that, the demolition of the yard is also in violation of the residents’ vested rights on the air space of the internal yard. The owners also have a window that leads to the construction site. If action is not taken soon, it would be sending a clear message that the Building and Construction Authority is not doing its’ job, and citizens’ health and well-being are still being placed second to construction in Malta. Do you think Malta needs to be taking these matters more seriously?