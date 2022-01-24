DewFresh Embraces The Meme, Offers Free Pink Sausages For Next 100 People That Get Vaccinated
As people around the world are given everything from money to donuts to cannabis as incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine, one local meat company has taken to social media with its own special – and very pink – offer.
Local meat company DewFresh is now offering free packs of sausages to the next 100 people that get vaccinated.
After a meme related to the COVID-19 vaccine and DewFresh sausages went viral in Malta, the local company joined the bandwagon, sharing the meme with a very aware and tongue-in-cheek comment.
The viral meme consisted of a photo of the famously known DewFresh pork and beef sausages, with text that reads: “if you eat this, the vaccine ingredients don’t matter”.
The company uploaded the viral meme on its Facebook page, jokingly asking who was behind the joke, and then saying, “seriously though, get vaccinated”.
What one would need to do after getting vaccinated would be to send the company a picture of their vaccination card, in order to be eligible for the free pack of sausages.
