DewFresh Embraces The Meme, Offers Free Pink Sausages For Next 100 People That Get Vaccinated

As people around the world are given everything from money to donuts to cannabis as incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine, one local meat company has taken to social media with its own special – and very pink – offer.

Local meat company DewFresh is now offering free packs of sausages to the next 100 people that get vaccinated.

After a meme related to the COVID-19 vaccine and DewFresh sausages went viral in Malta, the local company joined the bandwagon, sharing the meme with a very aware and tongue-in-cheek comment.