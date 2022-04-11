Diagnosed With Spine Tumours At 4-Years-Old And Having Spent 7 Years In Chemo, David Is Now Turning 20

“When I was four years old, I was diagnosed with head and spine tumours. At that age, I didn’t know what was happening because I was very young but the more I grew up the more I understood the situation we were in,” David said.

From his 20 years of living, David had no choice but to spend a total of seven years undergoing chemotherapy and cancer treatment.

“Every MRI I had to undergo, we prayed for some good news. I relapsed twice,” he recounted.

“Fast-forward to 15 years later. I’m turning 20 years old. As my mother says – every birthday is a blessing,” he said.

Not only is David now about to turn 20 years old, but he also successfully acquired his diploma a few weeks ago, having continued his studies throughout his life.

“A few weeks ago I got my diploma. I am currently doing my Advance Diploma in Aircraft maintenance,” he said.

“I can still remember Dr Calvagna, asking me how my studies are going and how I manage to take great pictures and he always encouraged me to never give up. It’s all thanks to Dr Calvagna that I have come this far,” David said, expressing his gratitude to the late doctor.

On behalf of Puttinu Cares, David is appealing to people to donate and contribute to the organisation, so that more children in need can benefit and in turn have a chance at a healthy life.

“And since Good Friday is coming I’m doing everything I can to help Puttinu Cares who is my second family and for the children or anyone who is facing cancer, you are not alone, I was like you,” he said.

Puttinu Cares has been sharing a series of success stories leading up to the upcoming marathon on Good Friday to gather more funds for people experiencing similar things.

Stay tuned for next Friday’s marathon – and donate to this great cause if you have the means to.