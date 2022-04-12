Disappointed Emma Portelli Bonnici Promises She ‘Is Just Getting Started’

“This is not the result we wanted or worked so hard for throughout these past 11 months. Naturally, I am disappointed that I didn’t get a seat in Parliament for the values I share with you and the vision we hold for our country, Malta,” Portelli Bonnici wrote in a social media post.

Lawyer and PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici has expressed her disappointment after failing to get elected to Parliament.

However, regardless of her disappointment, she expressed her gratitude towards all the people that were there along the journey.

“But I am extremely grateful for all the people who have made my candidature possible. For everyone who got in touch, everyone who flew down to vote, and everyone who sent words of encouragement and spoke to their friends and families. For all the people who invested so much of their time believing in me and believing in a change in the way we do politics,” she said.

“I am proud of the campaign that we built together, this creative, honest, fun, and vibrant campaign,” Portelli Bonnici said.

“Being your candidate has been one of the greatest honours of my life so far, and while I’m not your representative in Parliament, I remain available to each and every one of you,” she promised.

The 9th and 10th district candidate garnered a total of 599 votes and 1,128 total votes respectively by the time she was eliminated from the districts, however, this was not enough to make the cut.

She was also harmed by PN candidate Janice Chetcuti’s decision not to contest the casual election and get elected via the gender quota mechanism instead. Had Chetcuti got elected via casual election, Portelli Bonnici would have been next in line to get elected via gender quota.

