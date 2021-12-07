‘Do Not Reward Murder’: Caruana Galizia Family Joins Forces With Two MEPs Urging EU Not To Fund Gas Pipeline

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family and two MEPs, Austria’s Claudia Gamon and France’s Marie Toussaint, have urged the EU not to fund a proposed gas pipeline connecting Malta and Sicily, warning that EU money shouldn’t be spent on a project that has been linked to murder and corruption.

The family recently wrote a letter to Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, whose country is currently chairing the EU’s rotating presidency, calling for the removal of a derogation that allows the EU to fund the pipeline.

The pipeline, which has long been planned, will fuel the Electrogas power station in Delimara.

“We are calling on you to stop the flow of public funds to the owners of a corrupt project, including one charged with murder, by removing the derogation allowing the Melita gas pipeline to be funded by the EU,” read the letter.

They warned that as it stands, the owners of a power station that has been implicated in corruption, along with the man being accused of commissioning the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech, would, in turn, benefit from EU funds.

“According to the testimony of the state witness, in this case, Daphne’s fate was sealed when she revealed the name of his secret company: 17 Black,” the letter read.

It has also been documented that the company in question has millions of dollars in payments owed to Malta’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Making reference to the findings that came out of the public inquiry, “Malta’s agreements with Electrogas were procured by a corruption scheme.”

“The extended surety to Electrogas, saving it from bankruptcy, was procured by murder”.

“Using the principle of ‘Fraus omnia corrumpit’, it is being called on the Maltese Government to rescind all agreements with Electrogas, holds its shareholders liable for costs, and put the country on a path away from fossil fuels.”

“Until it does so, every time Daphne’s mother turns on a light in Malta, she is funding the person accused of her own daughter’s murder.” The situation was also described as a nightmare and intolerable, as a process of justice is being expected to draw Daphne’s family and Malta’s citizens out of it. “We call on you to do the right thing. Do not reward murder. Do not reward corruption. Do not support the derogation for the Melita pipeline. Instead, honour Daphne for her sacrifice, and honour EU values of justice and freedom from corruption, by supporting its removal.” The letter was concluded by an appeal to conscience and to make sure the right decision is taken. They also made it clear that sending a message that corruption is rewarded will only make the current situation worse than it already is.

The negotiations are coming as part of the TEN-E Regulation, with revisions in relation to it due to end on 14th December and MEPs voting in early 2022. Matthew Caruana Galizia, Director of The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, along with MEPs Gamon and Toussaint, are set to address a press conference about this issue tomorrow.

