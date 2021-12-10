Doctors For Choice Launch Abortion Walking Information And Contraception Clinic

Doctors For Choice has launched Malta’s first-ever Walking Abortion Information and Contraception Clinic.

“We seek to improve access to information on abortion and contraception through these pop-up events, where we aim to engage with the public and encourage anyone seeking medically accurate and evidence-based information on abortion and contraception to come by and speak to us,” D4C told Lovin Malta.

The info clinic was launched in Valletta earlier this week, as part of ongoing attempts to make abortion more accessible in Malta.

“Our walking clinic will be attended by different D4C volunteers and will be making appearances in our streets across coming months,” it said.