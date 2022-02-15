‘Don’t Just Read The Title’: Ian Borg Says He Agrees With Chris Fearne’s Stance On Marsaskala Marina

“This morning I read the title of the article and I saw the video of Chris Fearne speaking – I agree with every word that Fearne said in the video and I invite readers to not just stop at the title but also read the full article,” Borg told MaltaToday journalists.

While speaking with Times of Malta , Fearne said that he is opposing the current plans for the Marsaskala marina, saying that he believes the untouched area surrounding the bay should remain as is. However, he said, the moorings should be reorganised slightly with respect to boat owners.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has just announced that he completely agrees with the comments made by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne regarding the proposed Marsaskala marina.

“The Prime Minister and I agree with everything that Fearne said,” he reiterated.

He made reference to recreational activities such as swimming for the residents and fishing and stressed that these would not be affected by the proposed project.

“The Government’s position is perfectly in line and identical with Fearne’s stance,” he said once again.

Borg also assured that they would be liaising with the local council regarding the marina, following the council’s stance against the project.

The Nationalist Party also held a press conference earlier today to announce that the party is also against the proposed project.

On 14th February, activists and residents of Marsaskala started pasting stickers onto their doors and doorways telling electoral candidates to skip the visit if they are not publicly against the proposed marina.

“Dear candidate, do not knock on this door unless you declare yourself in public against the proposed marina,” the sticker reads.

The stickers were distributed by pressure group Moviment Graffitti during a press conference held on 12th February where updates were given regarding the proposed yacht marina.

