‘Don’t Knock On This Door Unless You’re Against The Marina’: Marsaskala Residents To Electoral Candidates
Some residents of Marsaskala have started to paste stickers on their doorbells with a message for electoral candidates – asking them to refrain from knocking if they are not publicly against the marina.
With an election fast approaching even though a date has not yet been announced, candidates have already started doing the rounds in private homes.
“Dear candidate, do not knock on this door unless you declare yourself in public against the proposed marina,” the sticker reads.
The stickers were distributed by pressure group Moviment Graffitti during a press conference held on 12th February where updates were given regarding the proposed yacht marina.
“After deafening silence from many politicians and third district candidates, Marsaskala residents started distributing stickers with a clear message to those knocking on their doors begging for votes,” Moviment Graffitti wrote in a Facebook post.
“The stickers were handed out during Saturday’s press conference that was attended by many residents, fishermen and festa enthusiasts, calling for the withdrawal of Transport Malta’s plans after the Local Council reaffirmed its motion that categorically opposes a yacht marina in the locality.”
“You too can show politicians what you think of their complicit silence – obtain these stickers by sending a private message on the residents’ Marsaskala Residents Network group.”
Many appear to be opposing the proposed development of a new yacht marina in Marsaskala, with the plan set to impose irreversible damage to the fishermen and biological fauna of the area.
What do you make of these stickers?