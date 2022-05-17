Drainage Leak In St Julian’s Near Area Of Ecological Importance Draws Ire From Residents

A drainage leak along Triq Wied Għomor in St Julian’s has caused great discomfort for residents in the area, as well as potentially leaking into an area of ecological importance. “A drainage pipe has been leaking everywhere for about one month now and residents are forced to walk over it to enter their house,” the concerned man told Lovin Malta. “The first time I spoke to a local council representative was around three weeks ago, and then again two weeks ago, and they said they knew about the issue and they were fixing it,” the resident detailed.

Photo taken on 11th May

“Then it got worse, and they told me that the block next door is of Joseph Portelli,” he said. On the same road, Portelli’s business partner, Mark Agius, is the applicant behind a project for a seven-storey apartment block. Agius has regularly fronted projects on behalf of Portelli, such as a controversial development in Sannat. The resident also provided visual proof of when he sent the photo of the drainage leak initially to the contractor of the works of the area, showing that the issue has been persisting since 21st April.

Conversation with contractor on 21st April

He also filed a report with the Health Authority over the issue last Thursday, but no response was given at the time of publishing. Lovin Malta reached out to St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, who clarified that the local council had nothing to do with the work. “Right now the Water Services Corporation (WSC) is doing an upgrade to the drainage system in the road close by, Triq Mensija – they are taking care of the said works,” he told Lovin Malta.

Photo taken on 3rd May

Upon reaching out to the Water Services Corporation, it was clarified that it only received a report about the said leak this morning. It also claimed that the leak on 21st April and the current leak are two different instances and that the previous one was stopped. “WSC is currently upgrading the wastewater network in St. Julian’s, and at Triq Għomor, there is ongoing work related to the said upgrades,” a representative for WSC told Lovin Malta. “The accident was brought to our attention by the local council today, and we’re currently investigating how to best address the issue with the onsite contractor,” he said. “In the meantime, we shall be cleaning the area as necessary and providing a temporary bypass,” he concluded. Later on, an update was also given that the WSC team is on-site cleaning the area and a new main should be put in place shortly. Lovin Malta also reached out to Public Health and ERA to notify them of the matter. Have you ever encountered similar issues?