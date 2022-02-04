€2,000 Fine And A Revoked License For The Maiming Of Dogs: Is Enough Being Done To Prevent Animal Cruelty In Malta?

A man was arraigned in court today for having performed an illegal medical procedure – severing his dog’s ears – behind closed doors.

40-year-old Etienne Sperando, from Mosta, was subsequently fined €2,000 and had his Ownership license revoked for three years.

In court, Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard the testimony of inspector Elliot Magro, who went on to say that police became aware of photos – put online – from the accused, which displayed images of his dog after the procedure had been carried out.

It followed that Animal Welfare officials made an inspection on-site, only to find that initial reports were correct.

Sperando was charged with counts tied to animal cruelty, for performing an illegal operation on his pet, and even for selling and/or buying animals having undergone such a procedure.

The man did not contest the allegations and pled guilty.