Emma Muscat Performs ‘I Am What I Am’ In Some Of Europe’s Major Cities

Maltese singer Emma Muscat has been hitting cities across Europe with performances of her Eurovision song: I Am What I Am.

Last weekend, Muscat performed at the Eurovision Party in Barcelona. An event that welcomed artists from 11 countries, all of whom will be taking part in the next edition of the Eurovision in May.

Eurovision lovers were pleased to see many familiar faces grace the event, such as Austria’s Conchita Wurst and Ukrainian singer Jamala.