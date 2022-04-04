Emma Muscat Performs ‘I Am What I Am’ In Some Of Europe’s Major Cities
Maltese singer Emma Muscat has been hitting cities across Europe with performances of her Eurovision song: I Am What I Am.
Last weekend, Muscat performed at the Eurovision Party in Barcelona. An event that welcomed artists from 11 countries, all of whom will be taking part in the next edition of the Eurovision in May.
Eurovision lovers were pleased to see many familiar faces grace the event, such as Austria’s Conchita Wurst and Ukrainian singer Jamala.
Emma also attended a London Eurovision Party on Sunday 3rd April, alongside Aidan, who performed his own song: Rhythm.
I Am What I Am replaced Emma’s original song for the Eurovision: Out Of Sight, even after having won Malta’s song for Europe contest with the latter.
The change took place following feedback from the public, with many voicing their wish for a new, better song.
The replacement was welcomed news after many took to social media to show their excitement at the change.
Indeed, the song I Am What I Am could have featured in earlier editions of the Eurovision, but hadn’t been so because the ‘right artist’ hadn’t been found, until now.
What do you make of Emma’s chances in this year’s Eurovision?