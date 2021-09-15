End Of An Era: Rabat’s Skyline Changed Forever As Demolition Begins On Grand Hotel Verdala
It’s the end of an era for Rabat’s skyline, with demolition works starting on the iconic Grand Hotel Verdala which has dominated Rabat’s skyline for decades.
The abandoned hotel is to be replaced by a luxurious eight-storey complex, divided into three blocks.
One of the blocks will feature 39 apartments and three shops, with the second block having 47 apartments. The third block will be turned into a hotel consisting of 17 serviced apartments and 26 guestrooms, with a garage also available to host 176 cars.
The five-star hotel had been inaugurated back in 1971 and had significantly altered the skyline back then, later becoming part and parcel of the area as new generations grew up with it in the background.
The hotel ceased operations back in 1997 and turned into one of Malta’s main abandoned large buildings.
Back in May, the final plans for what was set to replace the hotel were approved, with the new building set to feature space to be accessed publicly.
Photo credit: Lisa Gwen
Will you miss the hotel?