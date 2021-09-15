End Of An Era: Rabat’s Skyline Changed Forever As Demolition Begins On Grand Hotel Verdala

It’s the end of an era for Rabat’s skyline, with demolition works starting on the iconic Grand Hotel Verdala which has dominated Rabat’s skyline for decades.

The abandoned hotel is to be replaced by a luxurious eight-storey complex, divided into three blocks.

One of the blocks will feature 39 apartments and three shops, with the second block having 47 apartments. The third block will be turned into a hotel consisting of 17 serviced apartments and 26 guestrooms, with a garage also available to host 176 cars.