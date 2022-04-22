Englishman Dies After Yacht Dislodges From Berth And Crushes Against Marsaxlokk Breakwater

An Englishman has died following an accident that saw a yacht cut off from its berth and collide with the Marsaxlokk breakwater due to strong winds.

The victim – a 70-year-old Englishman – resided in the yacht, and was there at the time of the accident.

Members of Malta’s Armed forces were called to the scene alongside members of the Civil protection to assist in the search, where this morning, at around 6am, the body was lifted from the sea in the Delimara area.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry and has appointed several experts to assist in the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

