‘Environment Protection Is Top Priority’, Police Say As Illegalities Found During Aħrax Patrol

“Environment protection is one of the matters which is considered to be a top priority for the police so that it can be enjoyed by the public in the safest way possible,” Malta’s police said in a press statement earlier today.

Just yesterday, police within the Environmental Protection Unit patrolled the area of Aħrax nature reserve in Mellieha, with the scope of raising more awareness about the environment.

Malta’s Police Force has assured the general public that protection and conservation of the natural environment are amongst its’ top priorities.

Police officials also spoke to several people that were in the surrounding areas, where it was explained that one cannot only consider laws in terms of illegalities but also ensure that the environment is kept safe and clean.

Apart from damages related to vandalism, the Police found multiple accidents that happened due to fires being ignited in an unsafe manner.

“Cutting trees for firewood is illegal,” the police reminded.

Apart from that, a barbecue within a public place such as Aħrax is subject to valid permits from the local council of Mellieħa.

The patroling officials immediately took action when this type of danger was noted, and so it was assured that apart from the environment being protected from damages, the public is as well.

Patrolling officers also fined individuals that were found breaking the law in terms of illegal fires and vandalism to trees.

