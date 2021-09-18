Fabio Spiteri Did His Part, Now We Need To Help Him Reach His Goal

Earlier this week, Fabio Spiteri kept his word and completed his goal of cycling 970km around Sicily in less than 48 hours, becoming the second-fastest in the world to complete it.

But the race was not even his primary goal, the triathlete did all this in hopes of raising €50,000 to be distributed between animal sanctuaries in need in Malta and Sicily.

“I’ve done my part, cycling around Sicily nonstop under 48hrs, now all I ask is a few donations from animal lovers,” Spiteri said.