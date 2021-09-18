Fabio Spiteri Did His Part, Now We Need To Help Him Reach His Goal
Earlier this week, Fabio Spiteri kept his word and completed his goal of cycling 970km around Sicily in less than 48 hours, becoming the second-fastest in the world to complete it.
But the race was not even his primary goal, the triathlete did all this in hopes of raising €50,000 to be distributed between animal sanctuaries in need in Malta and Sicily.
“I’ve done my part, cycling around Sicily nonstop under 48hrs, now all I ask is a few donations from animal lovers,” Spiteri said.
So far, only €27,000 of the final goal has been raised, and Spiteri is still hopeful that the goal will be reached.
Fabio Spiteri told Lovin Malta that he still hoping that the money will be raised, as it was the whole point of the race after all.
The donations period is going to be extended until the first week of October, to allow more time for them to be made.
If you are able to donate, this is how you can do it:
Revolut:
+356 99816248
Paypal:
SMS donations:
€2.33 | 50617312
€4.66 | 50618075
€6.99 | 50618923
€11.65 | 50619260
Bank Transfer
BOV IBAN: MT40VALL22013000000050010082877
Photography credit: Steve Zammit Lupi
