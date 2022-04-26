Fallen Tree In Mellieħa Leads To Road Closure As CPD Called On-Site
A fallen acacia tree led to a residential road in Mellieħa having to be closed as assistance was called on site.
The incident happened in Triq Għajn Żejtuna, which falls within the Santa Marija Estate.
Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on-site to aid in the removal of the tree.
Newly elected Mellieħa PN MP Ivan Castillo posted about the incident in a Mellieħa residents group to warn them of the incident.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
