FATF To Visit Malta In June ‘To Confirm Progress’ On Getting Island Off Grey List
Prime Minister Robert Abela has welcomed the FATF’s recent update, adding that the Financial Action Task Force is set to visit Malta in June to “confirm the progress” that has been made.
Abela addressed a press conference this morning at Castille, following the FATF’s announcement that Malta has “substantially” completed its action plan, making it closer to being removed off the grey list.
“According to the same line of procedures of the FATF, a delegation is going to be sent to Malta to confirm the progress that has been made,” Abela said.
“This verification, otherwise known as an on-site visit, from the delegation of the FATF, is considered to be a part of the final stages of this process,” Abela explained.
Watch the full press conference here:
“At its February 2022 Plenary, the FATF made the initial determination that Malta has substantially completed its action plan and warrants an on-site visit to verify that the implementation of Malta’s AML/CFT reforms has begun,” the FATF said on Friday.
“It is being sustained, and the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future,” it continued.
What do you make of the Prime Minister’s comments?