FATF To Visit Malta In June ‘To Confirm Progress’ On Getting Island Off Grey List

Prime Minister Robert Abela has welcomed the FATF’s recent update, adding that the Financial Action Task Force is set to visit Malta in June to “confirm the progress” that has been made.

Abela addressed a press conference this morning at Castille, following the FATF’s announcement that Malta has “substantially” completed its action plan, making it closer to being removed off the grey list.

“According to the same line of procedures of the FATF, a delegation is going to be sent to Malta to confirm the progress that has been made,” Abela said.