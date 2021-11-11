Final Call To Object To Fortina Pontoon In Balluta, As Over 600 Representations Filed Against It

A bit over 600 representations have been submitted objecting to the permit, as residents and environmentalists alike are worried about the consequences if it goes through.

Today is the last chance to object to the controversial proposed development of a catamaran pontoon at Balluta bay, with the deadline for representations closing today.

After activists and residents protested for an entire week last June to stop the installation of the jetty, the applicant, Fortina CEO JeanBert Gatt, filed a second application.

The resubmitted application was described as “a correction of previous plans to reflect smaller pontoon and shifting for environmental considerations”.

However, the resubmitted plans feature the take up of a total of 130 square metres of area, as opposed to the 81 square metres in the previous application.

The new plans do slightly shift the pontoon’s location, in view of protecting Posidonia meadows in the area. However, questions remain of the long-term damage the vessels will do to the entire area.

The area is frequented by local residents, swimmers, divers, snorkelers, paddle boarders, canoe users, and persons carrying out other aquatic sports.

The plans are posing a massive threat towards users of the area, and are going against the designation of the area, as well as current local plans and SPED.

Lovin Malta also recently spoke to some residents of the area to get their side of the story, and why this permit shouldn’t be approved.

Representations can be filed by following guidelines highlighted by Moviment Graffitti in the above post.

