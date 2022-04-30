‘Financial Woes Are The Party’s Main Obstacle’: Grech Says Whilst Vowing To Honour Ċedoli Scheme

Despite massive debts, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has vowed to honour the Party’s commitment to donors who invested in the ċedoli (loans) scheme.

The statement was a response to a question by Andrew Azzopardi, whose interview with Grech aired on Saturday.

“We cannot improve our operations until we improve our finances, but we need to improve our operations if we need to improve our finances,” he said.

Presently, the party is €36 million in debt. The debt was accrued over a period of years – a result of more expense, and less income. This was why the ċedoli scheme was born.

It was launched during Simon Busuttil’s tenure as PN leader and had the party enter into private agreements with loanees who lent the party €10,000 for 10 years against an interest payment of four percent.