Fire Engine Called In As Fire Erupts In Santa Venera

A fire has broken out next to a factory known for the production of Twistees, in the area of Santa Venera.

Images submitted to Lovin Malta show a large cloud of smoke coming from the area, even being spotted next to the Msida skatepark.

A police spokesperson confirmed that reports of smoke in the area were received at around 4:30pm.

The Civil Protection Department is currently on the scene.

Lovin Malta reached out to the producers of Twistees for clarification but no response was given at the time of publishing.