Fire Engine Called In As Fire Erupts In Santa Venera
A fire has broken out next to a factory known for the production of Twistees, in the area of Santa Venera.
Images submitted to Lovin Malta show a large cloud of smoke coming from the area, even being spotted next to the Msida skatepark.
A police spokesperson confirmed that reports of smoke in the area were received at around 4:30pm.
The Civil Protection Department is currently on the scene.
Lovin Malta reached out to the producers of Twistees for clarification but no response was given at the time of publishing.
More to come