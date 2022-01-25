Five Men Charged With Rabat Abduction Denied Bail

The five men charged yesterday with the abduction of a man who occurred in Rabat were denied bail by the Courts.

The Court arraignment occurred last night after-hours, where the five men were charged and denied bail together.

The five men being charged with the abduction are Christian Borg, 28, from Swieqi, Thorne Mangion, 27 from Qormi, Tyson Grech, 26 from Senglea, Burton Azzopardi, 20 from Cospicua and Jeremy Borg, 20 from Qormi.

One of the accused lawyers’ said last night that they may have been driving the victim straight to the police station.

The alleged crime that the five men are being accused of occurred in Rabat last Friday.

It’s being said that the alleged victim managed to escape the van as it was heading towards the locality of Paola.

He then reported the crime at a police station nearby.

