FKNK Gift Gozo Minister Clay Statuette Of Turtle Dove

The turtle dove statuette made from a composition of plaster of paris and clay, was sculptured and painted by the artist, Stephen Fenech, who is also an FKNK hunter member.

After a meeting held today, Malta’s hunting lobby the FKNK gifted Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri a clay statuette of a turtle dove, known as Gamiema.

The Meeting discussed in detail the outcome of the 2022 spring hunting season; the finches’ research programme and trapping licences and the regularisation progress regarding taxidermy.

It also touched upon administrative fines and penalties; CABS and BirdLife Malta activists’ neo-colonialism behaviour and threats; and the various FKNK projects, among others.

Even though the turtle dove has been listed as a vulnerable creature, the spring hunting season commenced anyway, with BirdLife Malta appealing the decision in court.

The appeal was rejected and the spring hunting season for turtle doves proceeded uninterrupted.

