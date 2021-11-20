‘Fly High Iz-Zy’: Tributes Pour In For Ismael Grima, The Man Who Lost His Life In Last Night’s Luqa Crash

Tributes are pouring in for Ismael Grima, the 21-year-old man who lost his life last night in a fatal car crash in Luqa.

As everyone slowly wakes up to the news, social media is full of friends and loved ones sharing their condolences.

“Our Lord has called on Ismael Grima (Iz-Zy) at the age of 21,” Maltese personality Terry ta’ Bormla posted online alongside a photo of the youth.