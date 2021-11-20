‘Fly High Iz-Zy’: Tributes Pour In For Ismael Grima, The Man Who Lost His Life In Last Night’s Luqa Crash
Tributes are pouring in for Ismael Grima, the 21-year-old man who lost his life last night in a fatal car crash in Luqa.
As everyone slowly wakes up to the news, social media is full of friends and loved ones sharing their condolences.
“Our Lord has called on Ismael Grima (Iz-Zy) at the age of 21,” Maltese personality Terry ta’ Bormla posted online alongside a photo of the youth.
“Condolences to all of his family in these difficult moments,” said the deputy mayor of St. Julian’s in a Facebook status.
The San Ġwann Football Nursery and the Valletta FC Youth Development Sector also issued their personal condolences.
“The nursery is shocked after this morning’s news,” said San Ġwann Nursery in a Facebook post.
“Ismael was an ex-player of the nursery, and it is of great sadness to see such a young man leave the world,” it said.
“A tragic loss, fly high Ismael Grima.”
The St. Julian’s man was certified dead on the scene of the accident, while the 19-year-old accompanying him is currently fighting for her life in Mater Dei Hospital.
RIP Ismael Grima