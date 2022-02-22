د . إAEDSRر . س

Four-Car Collision In Marsa Leads To Standstill Traffic Across The Island

A four-car collision in the main road leading to Marsa led to standstill traffic across multiple areas on the Maltese islands earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the Police confirmed that the accident occurred at around 6:45am between four vehicles, in Ħamrun Bypass.

One passenger, a 46-year-old male resident of Gzira, was taken to Mater Dei hospital to receive care for their injuries, with their condition still pending.

 

Police also confirmed that the road is now open, though it seems to have affected traffic all over the island.

UPDATE

The traffic accident happened between a Golf driven by a 27-year-old resident of Iklin, a Kia Optima driven by a 73-year-old resident of Gzira, a Toyota Townace driven by a 58-year-old resident of Birkirkara, and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 30-year-old resident of Marsa.

The 46-year-old man who was taken to Mater Dei for care was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Did you experience more traffic this morning? 

