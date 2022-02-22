Four-Car Collision In Marsa Leads To Standstill Traffic Across The Island

A four-car collision in the main road leading to Marsa led to standstill traffic across multiple areas on the Maltese islands earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the Police confirmed that the accident occurred at around 6:45am between four vehicles, in Ħamrun Bypass.

One passenger, a 46-year-old male resident of Gzira, was taken to Mater Dei hospital to receive care for their injuries, with their condition still pending.