Four Patients Die While COVID-19 Positive In Malta, While 1,296 Recoveries Registered

Four people have died while positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours.

Three males – aged 79, 81 and 86 – and one female aged 89, died while positive for the virus. The national death toll now stands at 525.

285 new cases were found over the same period, with 1,296 new recoveries recorded.

There are currently 6,926 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisations have decreased, with 100 patients currently in Mater Dei Hospital, eight of which are in ITU.