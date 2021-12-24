French Couple Left Without Electricity On Christmas Eve After Being Unable To Pay Rent In St Julian’s

A French couple has been left without electricity on Christmas Eve after being unable to pay their rent.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta that an agreement was in place for the money to be paid until the end of the month. However, with both he and his wife struggling since the English language schools had to close – his wife works in the sector – they have been unable to make rent.

With their electricity shut off, they now face being evicted on Christmas Eve for not paying rent in time.

“This is disgusting! How is this still allowed to happen in 2021?” the man questioned.