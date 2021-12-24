French Couple Left Without Electricity On Christmas Eve After Being Unable To Pay Rent In St Julian’s
A French couple has been left without electricity on Christmas Eve after being unable to pay their rent.
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta that an agreement was in place for the money to be paid until the end of the month. However, with both he and his wife struggling since the English language schools had to close – his wife works in the sector – they have been unable to make rent.
With their electricity shut off, they now face being evicted on Christmas Eve for not paying rent in time.
“This is disgusting! How is this still allowed to happen in 2021?” the man questioned.
“No warrant, no warning, we are left without electricity on Christmas Eve,” he lamented.
“My wife is an English teacher, teaching 30 students online, and she could not continue today due to not having internet or electricity,” the man said.
While the man acknowledges he is the one that did not pay rent, he is desperate to find a solution during this difficult time, instead of facing the option of him and is wife sleeping on the streets in a foreign country.
The man then decided to place a police report at St Julian’s police station, and investigations are currently underway.
“According to the police officer, the landlord is not allowed to do this,” he told Lovin Malta in reference to having his electricity cut off.
The tenants have apparently been struggling with paying rent for a few months now since language schools closed up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lovin Malta was shown screenshots of the exchanges between the landlord and tenant, which showed that the tenant could not pay the bills and that the landlord and tenant discussed various options at length.
