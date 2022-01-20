Frequent Booster Doses Could Eventually Weaken Immune System: European Medicines Agency

“Instead, countries should leave more time between booster programs and tie them to the onset of the cold season in each hemisphere, following the blueprint set out by influenza vaccination strategies,” the agency said.

Regulators within the European Union are warning of unseen yet probable adverse effects, which could affect the immune response and may not be feasible in the long run.

According to the European Medicines Agency, frequent COVID-19 booster doses every four months could eventually have adverse effects and end up weakening the immune system.

Just a few weeks ago, Israel officially started the roll-out of the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, therefore the second dose of the booster. Malta has also recently started to enforce the booster dose onto citizens.

“Boosters can be done once, or maybe twice, but it’s not something that we can think should be repeated constantly,” Marco Cavaleri, the EMA head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy said.

“We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting.”

The European Medicines Agency also said that April is the soonest that a new vaccine could be approved to target a particular variant, as the process normally takes around three to four months.

