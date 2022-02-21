The incredible amount of €25,000 has been raised for the repatriation of Ajay Shrestha’s body, with the remainder of funds going for financial support for his family back in Nepal.

With an initial goal of €7,000, the fundraiser kept on going and passed the goal amount as support for Ajay and his family overflowed from the nation’s heart, following the tragic Marsa accident that led to his shocking death.

Lovin Malta reached out to the organiser of the fundraiser, Bhuwan Aryal, who has also been liaising with the relevant authorities to organise the funeral and the repatriation of Ajay’s body.

“We feel like we’re at home to get support from the locals though we are many more miles away from our actual home,” Aryal said.

Aryal also clarified that any remaining money after covering the funeral and repatriation will be donated to Ajay’s family as financial support.

Aryal, The President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Malta recently urged the public to donate urgent funds in order to repatriate Ajay Shretsha‘s body back to Nepal, which was impressively welcomed by people.

The crowdfunding was launched on Friday, with over €7,000 being raised within four hours of the launch.

An additional €700 were raised by another fundraiser organised by a kind Maltese woman who wanted to extend her support towards the family and friends of Shrestha.

Shrestha had just turned 28-years-old and had initially come to Malta seeking a better future for himself. Shrestha was also an avid cricket player and coach.

A police statement said that the accident happened after a truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Bormla, lost control, hit the centre strip on Triq Aldo Moro and turned over. The truck collided with the motorcyclist and hit two cars in the accident.

