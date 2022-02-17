Up To €7000 Needed For Ajay Shretsha’s Body To Be Repatriated Back To Nepal

“We are doing our best to send his dead body to Nepal, we are in regular contact with our Embassy of Nepal in London and we are discussing with our community group for further steps moving forward,” Aryal told Lovin Malta.

This comes amidst the uncertainty of whether it would be possible to repatriate Shrestha’s body back to his home country, with many people getting in touch with Lovin Malta to ask about it.

The President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Malta Bhuwan Aryal has just announced that funds are needed in order to repatriate Ajay Shretsha ‘s body back to Nepal.

Aryal also told Lovin Malta that around €5000 to €7000 will be needed to repatriate his body back to Nepal.

“Now our main duty is to collect the funds necessary until he gets benefits from insurance and employer,” he said.

“As soon as we can collect the money, the sooner we will be able to take the body of our brother to Nepal,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

“The same agency has also taken the responsibility of taking the dead body to Nepal including all the paper processes required to send to Nepal,” Aryal said.

He appealed for people from all over Malta to donate and help in the feat of getting his body back to his home.

“Since there are expenses pending in various ways to send the dead body to Nepal, I appeal to everyone to help in this work together,” he said.

He also announced to the public that he will soon inform everyone through means of social media of when the funding platform is officially launched.

“The Director of Funeral Agency informed that the dead body of the brother will go to Nepal from Malta on the second Monday,” he said.

“We will do our best as the Nepalese community in Malta is under the same umbrella,” he said.

As soon as the necessary funds are gathered for the repatriation of Ajay’s body, the sooner he will be able to be returned back to his home. Crowdfunding should be set up shortly.

Share to raise awareness