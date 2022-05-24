Garage Complex Under Qawra School To Be Opened For Residents Following PN MPs’ Calls

The garage complex underneath the Qawra school is set to be opened for residents in July, following multiple calls by PN MPs.

PN MPs Ivan Castillo and Graziella Galea had both been urging for an unused garage complex in Qawra to be opened up to residents of the area struggling to find parking.

“Following a number of parliamentary questions and various communication I made about the parking area beneath the Qawra school I was officially informed through a parliamentary question that this parking area is meant to be open to the public in July,” Galea wrote in a statement.

“I welcome this great news. I will continue to pursue so that residents have what they deserve,” she promised.