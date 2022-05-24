Garage Complex Under Qawra School To Be Opened For Residents Following PN MPs’ Calls
The garage complex underneath the Qawra school is set to be opened for residents in July, following multiple calls by PN MPs.
PN MPs Ivan Castillo and Graziella Galea had both been urging for an unused garage complex in Qawra to be opened up to residents of the area struggling to find parking.
“Following a number of parliamentary questions and various communication I made about the parking area beneath the Qawra school I was officially informed through a parliamentary question that this parking area is meant to be open to the public in July,” Galea wrote in a statement.
“I welcome this great news. I will continue to pursue so that residents have what they deserve,” she promised.
“It is ideal that the parking is to be used for residents and also we should start thinking about the charging of electric vehicles as well unless we want to see a lot of extensions coming out of balconies,” Castillo said.
“We have an opportunity to do things right,” he appealed.
The situation behind it was that around a year ago, 400 parking spaces were built within a garage complex connected to a school in St Paul’s Bay, with the intention to be used both for the school and for residential purposes. However, this was not yet done.
Castillo had also appealed to Minister Clifton Grima to attend to the matter so that residents do not continue struggling with said situation.
What do you make of the outcome?