Goal Reached! Over €7,000 Raised Within Hours For Ajay Shrestha’s Body To Be Repatriated

The amount was raised within a mere four hours since the launch of the crowdfunding earlier today , organised by the Nepalese community.

Incredibly, over €7,000 have already been raised for the repatriation of Ajay Shrestha’s body back to Nepal.

An additional €700 were raised by another fundraiser organised by a kind Maltese woman who wanted to extend her support towards the family and friends of Shrestha.

Donations flooded in from people all over walks of life in Malta, who were touched by the shocking accident and wanted to give their contribution.

Bhuwan Aryal, The President of the Non-Resident Nepali Association of Malta recently urged the public to donate urgent funds in order to repatriate Ajay Shretsha‘s body back to Nepal, which was impressively welcomed by people.

He had just turned 28-years-old and had initially come to Malta as an attempt at a better future for himself. Shrestha was also an avid cricket player and coach.

A police statement said that the accident happened after a truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Bormla, lost control, hit the centre strip on Triq Aldo Moro and turned over. The truck collided with the motorcyclist and hit two cars in the accident.

