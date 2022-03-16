‘Gone Too Soon’: Tributes Pour In After Tragic Death Of 28-Year-Old Andrea Alamango
Maltese social media is flooded with tributes to motorcyclist Andrea Alamango, who tragically lost his life last night in a fatal accident in Gżira.
Andrea Alamango, a 28-year-old from Luqa, is loved and respected by people all over the country, and his sudden death came as a shock to many people.
“Words cannot describe how speechless I am this morning. Wherever you are, I know you’ll be making everyone smile, just how you know to,” one wrote.
Social Channel uploaded a tribute post, writing, “Fly high Andrea, a tribute to an amazing boy. Heartfelt condolences to all the family and friends”.
Producer and scriptwriter for Malta’s Got Talent Eileen Spiteri also publicly extended her condolences towards Alamango.
Police said in a statement that the accident happened at around 11pm last night, after two motorcycles collided along the road. Both drivers were flung off the motorcycles following the crash. Alamango was rushed to hospital, however, he, unfortunately, died a few hours later.
Lovin Malta extends its deepest condolences to the family