‘Gone Too Soon’: Tributes Pour In After Tragic Death Of 28-Year-Old Andrea Alamango

Maltese social media is flooded with tributes to motorcyclist Andrea Alamango, who tragically lost his life last night in a fatal accident in Gżira.

Andrea Alamango, a 28-year-old from Luqa, is loved and respected by people all over the country, and his sudden death came as a shock to many people.

“Words cannot describe how speechless I am this morning. Wherever you are, I know you’ll be making everyone smile, just how you know to,” one wrote.

Social Channel uploaded a tribute post, writing, “Fly high Andrea, a tribute to an amazing boy. Heartfelt condolences to all the family and friends”.