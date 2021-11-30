Gozo Ferry Back In Service As Wind Calms Down To Force 7
The Gozo Channel Ferry Line is back in service this morning, as the wind has fortunately calmed back down to force 7.
Last night, the ferry service was suspended due to the harsh winds that engulfed our island over the last hours of the day.
This morning, Gozo Channel Operations Limited confirmed that the ferry will be operating through the Comino route today.
Yesterday the wind was at a steady force of 8, with gusts of wind peaking up to force 10 throughout the night.
The high winds are expected to last for the remainder of the week, peaking again to force 8 over the weekend.
