Guests Of University Graduates To Watch Live Stream Of Ceremony In White Tents

The University of Malta recently unveiled that graduating students will be allowed to bring three guests per student for their upcoming graduation ceremony.

However, there’s a catch. Guests will not be permitted to watch the live ceremony, but rather will be placed in the white tents on the University campus to watch a live stream of the ceremony.

“These ceremonies will include guests, who will be following live from a separate tent, ensuring that COVID-19 measures are strictly adhered to,” the University of Malta wrote in an official statement.

Many students are criticising this decision, saying that it is unfair that other sitting events are allowed to host 500 people, and standing events at 100, while parents will not be able to watch their students graduate in person.

Lovin Malta spoke to a University of Malta representative for clarification and more information on the matter.

“This is being done due to COVID-19 restrictions. Due to these restrictions, students and guests will have to be seated separately with the latter following proceedings on large screens that will be set up to project proceedings taking place in the main hall,” they said.

