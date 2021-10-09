Gypsy The Customs Canine Sniffs Out €21,240 In Undeclared Cash

Gypsy the Customs Canine sniffed out a total of €21,240 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport departures lounge, on two separate occasions.

Gypsy gave a positive indication during routine screening of passengers, for two passengers traveling through Malta.

The Albanian national failed to declare the cash that he was carrying, and thanks to Gypsy’s indication, he was escorted by officials for a thorough search which found €10,240.

Another Egyptian passenger also got a positive indication from the canine, where it later transpired that he was carrying €11,000 in undeclared cash while on his way to Istanbul.

Both passengers were offered an out-of-court settlement and were administered a fee for failing to declare the cash.

What do you make of this?