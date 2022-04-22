Gżira Mayor Hits Out At ‘Bla Sens’ Gender Quota Mechanism: ‘What Is Good For The Goose Is Good For The Gender’

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche has taken a firm stance against Malta’s Parliamentary gender quota mechanism, having labeled the system as ‘bla-sens’ (nonsense). The statement came from a comment on a video posted by Independent Candidate Arnold Cassola, who had been addressing the mechanism on TVAM. “I absolutely disagree with this ‘bla-sens’ mechanism. [The] representation must fully reflect the will of the people and not just what others want,” Borg Manche wrote. “What is good for the goose is good for the gender”

Borg Manche was not the first to adopt such a stance against the newly-imposed system. In fact, PN MP Eve Borg Bonello also lambasted the system, having stated that given the option, she would “vote against gender quotas because they backfired totally” despite having been elected by way of the system itself. “The Maltese voter wants control over who represents them and it’s only fair. It’s basic democracy. Once the Maltese voter loses control, they rebel,” she said in an exclusive Lovin Malta interview. When asked, Borg Bonello maintained her stance, insisting that she would vote against the system on the basis that “women are capable of getting there alone.”