Ħal Għaxaq Man At Risk Of Dying After Getting Hit By A Car

A British man resident of Ħal Għaxaq is at risk of dying after being involved in a car accident.

The 75-year-old man was hit by a car that was being driven by a 60-year-old resident of Żejtun.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 am today in Dawret Ħal Għaxaq.

The victim was given medical advice by an emergency team on site, and he was immediately taken to Mater Dei hospital, where his injuries were classified as serious.

Police investigations are currently underway.